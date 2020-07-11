NGO demands CM’s attention for action against oxygen suppliers

By Mohammed Hussain Updated: July 11, 2020, 10:00 pm IST
Helping Hand Foundation launches COVID emergency care services in Hyderabad
Helping Hand Foundation has stepped up with its services during the pandemic.

Hyderabad: A city-based NGO Helping Hand Foundation (HHF) wrote a letter to Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao that the police is booking cases under the Explosives & Disaster Management Act against oxygen suppliers. 

The NGO brought asked for the CM’s urgent attention on this issue. In its letter to Chief Minister, HHF stated that filing cases is fully justified against those who are hoarding, illegally buying or selling oxygen cylinders. However, the NGOs are doing humanitarian and voluntary services to save precious lives by providing oxygen cylinders through all legal means under strict medical supervision and process to patients who need urgent oxygen to prevent any complications. 

The letter also says that such punitive action will endanger the lives of hundreds of corona patients who are now in the process of recovering after being administered oxygen. 

“Therefore, the NGO appealed CM to permit all voluntary and social organisations to continue their humanitarian work in saving lives which are guaranteed under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution (Right to Life),” HHF wrote in its letter to Chief Minister.

