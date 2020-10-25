NGO holds free medical camp for Hyderabad flood victims

Hyderabad:Over the last two weeks, Hyderabad faced a calamity has several colonies across the city were flooded due to heavy rains. Several areas, especially in the Old City, like Falaknuma, Hafiz Baba Nagar, Al Jubail Colony, Nabeel colony, Nadeem colony, Osman Nagar, etc, where hundreds were inundated which left residents displaced and homeless.



In the ensuing floods, many people lost their homes, possessions and some even family members. Moreover, the floods have also made residents vulerable to diseases and infections, including Coronavirus (COVID-19). Given the situation, a local non-governmental organization (NGO), Sakina Foundation, has come forward and organized a health camp for the flood victims Rasulahpur and Sabir Nagar of Chaderghat.

The camp was arranged on Saturday with an aim to cater address basic health needs of flood victims. Mohammed Asif Hussain Sohail, who heads the foundation, was also part of it. The health camp provided medical care, screening and free medicines to the patients.

Volunteers from Sakina Foundation also distributed flood relief materials to the flood-hit victims and sanitized affected areas under at the lower Chaderghat area. Over 1200 people received medical aid and more than 300 houses were sanitized to prevent seasonal diseases and viruses. Children who lost their books also received stationary items and other study materials.

Sohail expressed concern towards the disastrous situation, and assured flood-victims of further help. The medical team opined that most of the patients were suffering from fungal infection, diarrhea, fever, cold and cough with skin diseases at the top.



Mohammed Asif Hussain Sohail said, “During the floods, we have rescued 25 COVID-19 patients in Tolichowki and Jubilee Hills area. A total of 800 people were rescued by Sakina Foundation with its motor boats and 5,000 sanitary pads were also distributed among women after the floods.”

“Soon the foundation is also going to send mobile medical vans in the old city, wherein 50 volunteers will carry out disinfectant drivers in flood affected areas of the Old City.

During this time we should be working as a help to the victims and NGOs collaborating with political parties can provide a good help to the people,” said Mohammed Asif Hussain Sohail.