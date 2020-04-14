NGO questions Govt. move for issuance duty passes to RSS workers

Hyderabad: Social Initiative for Legal Remedies, a nonprofit nongovernmental organization on Tuesday questioned the Government, that under what provision the RSS workers were assigned emergency duty in Kamareddy.

Major SGM Quadri, Secretary of the NGO has shot off a letter to, Telangana Revenue department seeking reply, on the issue of grant of emergency duty passes to RSS activists. The NGO also questioned Government, under what provisions Emergency Duty Passes with same ID No. 290917 were issued to two RSS workers S. Saireddy and M. Murthy by Tahsildar Kamareddy.

Secretary of NGO in the letter, further contended that how many Emergency Duty passes have been issued to RSS workers, whether any such Emergency Duty Passes have also been issued to Muslim and Christian organizations? . They have also demanded Govt. to take necessary action against the concerned persons if found the dereliction of their duties.

Social Initiative for Legal Remedies is an NGO working in the field of legal remedies for peace & communal harmony.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.