NGO reveals reasons behind emergence of late marriage in Kashmir

Kashmir: A non-government organization (NGO) Tehreek e Fala-Ul-Muslimeen revealed that around 50 thousand Kashmir girls are still unmarried despite crossing the marriageable age. Ten thousand of them belongs to Srinagar District.

According to a report published in the Kashmir Walla, the unnecessary trends and rituals are responsible for the emergence of late marriage in the valley.

The NGO found that apart from financial constraints and dowry demands, competition in give-take formalities is responsible for delays in marriages.

Co-founder of Tehreek e Fala-Ul-Muslimeen, Abdul Rashid Naik said that grooms prefer to marry educated and employed girls.

Chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Yateem Trust Zahoor Ahmad Tak said that the trust arranges 400 marriages every year. The trust has found that half out of them have crossed marriageable age, he added.