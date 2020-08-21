NGO sets up post-COVID care centre for patients in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: To provide care for those who have recovered from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), due to them suffering from physical and mental health issues, a city-based non-governmental Organisation (NGO), Helping Hand Foundation (HHF), has started ‘Post COVID Care Rehab, a 25-bed facility in association a US-based organisation at Rajendranagar.

According to clinical psychologists, after recovering from COVID-19, patients are likely to suffer from post-traumatic stress disorders such as fear, stigma and anxiety in spite of recovering from the infection. These patients require professional counselling to help them come out those issues.

Statistics from HHF shows that two to three percent of COVID patients require long term care after their isolated treatment and that the new centre will be helpful for those who face post-COVID-19 complications. The facility will necessitate patients to undergo therapy if required.

Several patients, said HHF in a press release, also needed oxygen support due to low saturations, and and 50 per cent of patients also complain of weakness. Such people need nutritional rehabilitation along with physiotherapy. It was also found that 20 per cent of patients also complain of mental disorders and require professional counselling.

Moreover, the HHF data also showed that in about 5% cases families of this infected with COVID-19 also refused to accept them after recovery. This was seen particularly among the elderly due to fear and stigma. The new centre will be providing basic shelter and care to them.

The new ‘Post COVID Care Rehab’ centre will have the following key components – oxygen and respiratory physiotherapy, mental health counselling and nutritional rehab to tackle prolonged weakness. These will improve the general fitness, including increased mobility among recovered patients.

“Special focus under a dietician will be given on nutritional aspects to improve physical health of patients so that their immunity levels are boosted, and post recovery normalcy is regained,” stated Mr. Mujtaba Hasan Askari of Helping Hand Foundation.