NGOs in Hyderabad launch 14 ambulance services to serve COVID patients

Hyderabad: With an increasing number of patients unable to get ambulance services, NGOs in Hyderabad have launched 14 ambulance services and a common command room has also been set up to serve COVID patients.

Speaking to ANI, A.K.Khan, IPS (Retd), Advisor to Government Of Telangana, Minorities Welfare said, “Today, the entire world is affected by COVID-19, the number of COVID cases understandably are increasing day by day. There is a great need to transport patients to hospitals. Alongside if an unfortunate incident or any fatality occurs, shifting to the burial ground or cremation ground is also important. Some facilities are available but they are not sufficient.”

Fear and panic in the society

“Moreover there is so much fear and panic in the society. Such voluntary organisations coming forward and making the availability of vehicles easier with trained staff, and proper equipment is a good step. The Sahara Ambulance Services will cater to all the areas within the city of Hyderabad. Launched a fleet of 14 Ambulances and patient transfer vehicles which have been jointly put together by NGOs – Helping Hand Foundation, Safa Baitul Maal and Access Foundation,” he added.

The aforesaid NGO’s started the services keeping in view the problems being faced by the patients to reach the hospitals due to the shortage of ambulances and also the higher charges being collected by the Private Ambulance providers. A beautiful common command control room has been set up, Khan stated.

Helpline number

“Helpline number-7569 600 800 which will be connected to a command centre, managed by an NGO SDIF ( Social Data Initiatives Forum),” said Khan.

Imran, Access Foundation, speaking to ANI said, “Even though all the NGOs started their own operations, it was observed that better services could be provided when we work under one Helpline and also this way our efforts would be more channelized and productive. So with this concept, all the NGO’s mentioned have come forward with a common goal to serve the people in this COVID-19 Pandemic.

Source: ANI