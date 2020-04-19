NGOs provide lunch for poor in Banjara Hills

Hyderabad: Distribution of ration kits, food packets, vegetables, fruits by many NGOs are in full swing. Many NGOs are working to feed the poor in many areas.

Banjara Hills Welfare Association along with Anna Canteen is feeding lunch to 500 poor daily.

Jasveen Jairath had also inspected the work. She said that the quality of the food is good and it is like we make in homes.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.