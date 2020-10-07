NGT asks Delhi govt to take proper steps for bio-medical waste

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has asked the Delhi government to take appropriate steps in the matter relating to the disposal of bio-medical waste in wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

A bench of the NGT, headed by its chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, on October 5 directed the Delhi government to take appropriate steps in the matter and furnish a compliance report before the next date of hearing on January 12, 2021.

The NGT was hearing an application filed by the International Rehab Foundation seeking enhancement of bio-medical waste treatment and disposal facilities to bridge the gap in the generation of such waste and disposal, resulting in unscientific disposal of the remaining waste.

Such unscientific disposal is the source of pollution and damage to public health, the International Rehab Foundation, represented by advocates Rahul Khurana and Veena Bansal, submitted.

The tribunal also directed the foundation to furnish a set of papers to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), Delhi Health Secretary and Delhi Chief Secretary, and file an affidavit of service within one week.

Earlier, the tribunal, in light of the report of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), had directed all the States and Union Territories to bridge the gap in the generation and disposal of such waste in view of the pandemic.

It had asked the team comprising Centre and CPCB to supervise handling and scientific disposal of COVID-19 waste and Chief Secretary of States and Union Territories to closely monitor the scientific storage, transport, handling, management and disposal of COVID-19 waste saying its unscientific handling poses a grave threat environment and health of people.

The NGT had earlier take suo motu cognizance of the issue for consideration of remedial action to address the gaps in compliance of the Bio-Medical Waste Management Rules, 2016, as applicable to the disposal of bio-medical waste arising out of the handling of COVID-19.

Source: ANI