NGT moved for fire cracker ban from November 7-30

New Delhi, Nov 2 : The National Green Tribunal on Monday issued notice to the Environment Ministry, the Central Pollution Control Board and others on whether the use of fire crackers should be banned from November 7 to 30 in the interest of public health and environment.

A bench of NGT Chairperson, Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel (retd) sought the response on an application filed by the Indian Social Responsibility Network seeking remedial action against pollution by fire crackers. The applicant stated that increased pollution may affect the vulnerable groups and increase the Covid-19 fatality rate.

“Issue notice to the MoEF&CC, CPCB, DPCC, Police Commissioner, Delhi, Governments of Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan on the question whether the use of fire crackers may be banned for the period from 07.11.2020 to 30.11.2020 in the interest of public health and environment,” the tribunal said.

The bench, also comprising Judicial Member S.K. Singh, and Expert Members Dr Nagin Nanda and S.S. Garbyal, also requested advocates Raj Panjwani along with Shibhani Ghosh to assist the tribunal as amici curiae.

The application has been filed at a time when the Delhi and the surrounding regions are facing the wrath of the air pollution. Applicant Indian Social Responsibility Network referred to the statement of the Union and Delhi Health Ministers that during festive season, there will be rise of Covid cases due to air pollution.

“Increased pollution may further affect the vulnerable groups and increase the fatality rate. Covid cases in Delhi may go up to 15,000 per day. Use of green crackers will not remedy the situation. The smoke will choke and may create gas chamber like situation. It will lead to poor visibility, hazy conditions and asphyxia,” the applicant added.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.