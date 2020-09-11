NHM invites applications to fill up over 6000 vacancies

Jaipur: National Health Mission (NHM) invited applications to fill up contractual post of Community Health Officer (CHO) at Health and Wellness Center.

As per the notification, there are total 6310 vacancies. The last date for submission of application is 16th September 2020.

NHM recruitment: Eligibility

Interested candidates must possess a degree B.Sc in Community Health or Nurse (GNM or B.Sc.) or Ayurveda Practitioner (BAMS). Apart from it, they should be registered in the respective Rajasthan Nursing Council/Board of Indian Medicine.

The lower and upper age limit for applying for the post is 18 and 45 years respectively.

Application fee

The application fee is Rs. 400 for candidates belonging to unreserved (male & female) and OBC (OBC/MBC) creamy layer categories whereas, aspirants belonging to Other Backward Class (OBC/MBC) non-creamy layer, Schedule Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Shahriyar (Male/Female) categories have to make payment of Rs. 300.

Specially Abled Person (PH) and female widow/female divorce have to pay Rs. 200 towards the application fee.

The selected candidates will get Rs. 25000 per month as salary.

For further details, candidates can read official notification (click here).