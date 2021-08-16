NHRC issues notice to Telangana, AP governments over student suicides

Hyderabad: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought a report from the governments of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on the rising number of student suicides.

The NHRC was annoyed by the failure of the two governments to check the student suicides.

NHRC had directed the chief secretaries of the two states to submit a report on the suicides issue last year but no report was submitted. It has again instructed the two states to submit a report within four weeks on this issue.

Shravan Kumar, an advocate of Telangana State submitted a report to NHRC stating that 426 students in Telangana and 383 students in Andhra Pradesh committed suicide in the year 2019. Due to the lockdown in 2020, the number of suicides is unavailable.

The NHRC said it was concerned that despite efforts being taken up by the state governments, the suicide rates are still climbing. The NHRC advised the state governments to engage the services of medical and psychological experts. It has asked the two states to submit an initial report within four weeks.