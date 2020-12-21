NIA arrests 17 SDPI, PFI activists in Bengaluru riots case

New Delhi/Bengaluru, Dec 21 : The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday arrested 17 members of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and Popular Front of India (PFI) in connection with the Bengaluru riots case.

An NIA spokesperson in Delhi said, “NIA arrested 17 SDPI/PFI leaders/activists for their involvement in the violent attack and large-scale rioting at KG Halli Police Station in Bengaluru on August 11 this year following a Facebook post by Naveen, nephew of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy.”

The official said that during the investigation it has been revealed that SDPI Bengaluru district president Mohammad Sharieff, SDPI’s KG Halli Ward president Imran Ahmed along with other senior leaders like Rubah Waqas, Shabbar Khan and Shaik Ajmal had conducted meetings at Thanissandra and KG Halli wards in Bengaluru in the evening of August 11 wherein they conspired, mobilised and led the crowd gathered at the police station to attack the police personnel, causing huge damage to the public and police station vehicles.

The official said that Abbas, SDPI President of Nagwara ward, also mobilised a large crowd at the KG Halli police station through his associates Azil Pasha, Irfan Khan and Akbar Khan.

“Investigation also revealed the use of social media channels like Facebook, Instagram , WhatsApp to spread terror among people and mobilised people from far away places to gather at KG Halli Police Station,” the official said.

The official claimed that accused Saddam, Sayed Sohel, Kaleemulla aka Shahrukh Khan were active social media users who participated in riots as well as instigated others to gather at the Police Station.

The NIA has taken over the probe on September 21 this year.

Till date 187 people have been arrested.

–IANS

aks/ash