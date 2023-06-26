NIA arrests 4th accused in CPI(M) terror funding case

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested the fourth accused in connection with the CPI (Maoist) terror funding case, the agency official said.

The NIA, in a statement issued on Monday, said that the accused was arrested on Friday for making efforts for the revival of the banned outfit in Magadh Zone of Bihar.

As per the NIA, the accused identified as Anandi Paswan alias Anand Paswan (46) has more than five criminal cases registered against him in various police stations in Bihar.

“Raids conducted at the premises of Anandi, a resident of village Nirakhpur in Kinjar area of district Arwal, Bihar, had also led to the seizure of illegal arms and ammunition on February 12 in 2022,” the agency said.

Notably, this is the fourth arrest in the case related to the terror financing network being jointly operated by CPI (Maoist) cadres and Over Ground Workers (OGWs) in the Magadh region.

Tarun Kumar, Pradyuman Sharma and Abhinav alias Gaurav were nabbed by the NIA earlier, which had charge-sheeted two accused in this case on January 20 this year.

NIA investigations so far have revealed that the proscribed terrorist organisation, CPI (Maoist), was trying to raise funds for procuring arms and ammunition and recruiting new cadres to further its criminal and violent designs for reviving itself in the Magadh Zone area.

They were liaising with Naxals and OWGs incarcerated in various Jails in order to revive and strengthen Naxal activities in this region.

NIA had suo-moto registered the case on December 30 in 2021 and continues to investigate the matter.