NIA arrests 9 Al Qaeda terrorists planning attacks in Delhi-NCR

The group was planning to undertake terrorist attacks at vital installations in India

By Mansoor Updated: 19th September 2020 12:35 pm IST
**EDS: COMBO PHOTO** Kochi: Alleged al Qaeda terrorists (L-R) Abu Sufiyan, Murshid Hasan and Mosaref Hossen after being arrested by National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. NIA on Saturday arrested nine al Qaeda terrorists planning attacks in several places in the country. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi:  Following raids in West Bengal and Kerala, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday arrested nine militants linked with the Al Qaeda terror group, who were planning attacks at several key installations in Delhi-NCR, a spokesperson said.

The NIA spokesperson said that the anti-terror probe agency carried out the simultaneous raids at several locations in Kerala’s Ernakulam and West Bengal’s Murshidabad after learning about an inter-state module of Al Qaeda operatives at various locations in India.

“The group was planning to undertake terrorist attacks at vital installations in India to kill innocent people and strike terror in their minds,” the spokesperson said, adding that it has registered a case on September 11.

READ:  35 new cases push Nagaland's COVID tally to 5,392

The official said that NIA has arrested six terrorists from West-Bengal and three from Kerala in the early morning raids.

During the raids, a large number of incriminating materials including digital devices, documents, jihadi literature, sharp weapons, country-made firearms, a locally fabricated body armor, articles, and literature used for making home-made explosive devices have been seized from their possession.

“As per the preliminary investigation, these individuals were radicalized by the Pakistan-based Al Qaeda terrorists on social media and were motivated to undertake attacks at multiple places including the National Capital Region,” the official said.

The official said that the module was actively indulging in fundraising and a few members of the gang were planning to travel to New Delhi to procure arms and ammunition.

READ:  Woman rescues cobra donning saree; leaves twitterati amazed

However, these arrests have pre-empted possible terrorist attacks in various parts of the country.

Arrested terrorists have been identified as Murshid Hasan, Iyakub Biswas, and Mosaraf Hossein, all three residents of Ernakulam.

Najmus Sakib, Abu Sufiyan, Mainul Mondal, Leu Yean Ahmed, Al Mamun Kamal, and Atitur Rehman, all residents of Murshidabad.

The official said that they will be produced before the concerned Courts in Kerala and West Bengal for police custody and further investigation.

Source: IANS
Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close