NIA arrests arms trafficker from Gaya in COD Jabalpur case

New Delhi, Dec 8 : The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested one arms trafficker from Bihar’s Gaya in connection with its probe into the stealing of weapon parts from the Central Ordinance Depot (COD) in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur.

An NIA spokesperson said here that it arrested Rajeev Ranjan Singh aka Chunnu Singh, a resident of Gaya, in connection with its probe related to stealing of weapon parts from the COD.

The official said that Singh was arrested after incriminating evidence of his involvement in the case was found.

The official revealed that Singh is a habitual arms trafficker and was one of the main conduits for supply of weapons in this case.

The NIA had registered the case in September 2018 for stealing of arms parts from COD Jabalpur after three AK series weapons were recovered in Bihar’s Munger from the house of one Rizwana Begum.

During probe, it was revealed that the AK series weapons were stolen and smuggled from the sheds of the COD by serving and retired personnel of the depot. They were sold to arms traffickers based in Munger which were eventually sold to various Maoist organisations and criminal syndicates.

The NIA had earlier arrested and chargesheeted 13 accused persons in connection with the case.

