NIA arrests one person from Delhi in suspended J-K DSP case

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested former president of the LoC Traders’ Association, Tanveer Ahmed Wani, from Delhi in connection with suspended Jammu and Kashmir DSP Davinder Singh case.

The arrest was made two days ago. This was the sixth arrest in the matter.

Earlier this month, NIA conducted a raid at the Tral residence of Davinder Singh, who was arrested on charges of trying to assist terrorists to travel outside Jammu and Kashmir last month.

The agency has earlier carried out raids at multiple locations in Kashmir in connection with the case.

The NIA has registered a case and begun investigations in the matter after it was instructed by the Ministry of Home Affairs on January 16.