NIA arrests woman Maoist in Chhattisgarh

New Delhi: A woman member of the CPI (Maoist), wanted in a case related to an attack on a police party in 2021 that left 22 personnel dead and 30 others injured, was arrested in Chhattisgarh, an NIA spokesperson said on Monday.

Madkam Ungi alias “Kamla”, a resident of Muthamadgu in Bijapur district, was arrested during a raid on Sunday and subsequently, produced before the NIA Special Court in Jagdalpur, the spokesperson said.

She was arrested by the NIA-Raipur in connection with a case pertaining to the attack by armed CPI (Maoist) members on police and security force personnel near Tekalgudiyam village in Bijapur in 2021 that resulted in the death of 22 policemen and injuries to 30 others, the official of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said.

The case was initially registered by the Tarrem police station in the Bijapur district and was later re-registered by the NIA on June 5, 2021, the spokesperson said.

During investigations, the NIA said, input was received that a wanted woman Maoist was hiding in the Bhopalpatanam area of the Bijapur district.

Immediately, an NIA team from Raipur was mobilized and deployed as part of an operation to apprehend her, the agency said.

Further probe in the case is in progress, the spokesperson said.