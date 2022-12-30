NIA charge sheets eleven in Nizamabad PFI ‘terror training’ case

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency filed a charge sheet against 11 persons persons arrested in the Nizamabad terror case in August. The case pertains to organizing of terror training camps and recruitment of persons for alleged terrorist acts by the Popular Front of India (PFI).

The case was initially registered as FIR No.- 141/2022 on 04 July at PS VI Town, Dist- Nizamabad, Telangana and was later re-registered by NIA on 26 August.

Investigations have revealed that the accused persons were radicalizing gullible Muslim youth and recruiting them into the PFI through speeches filled with hatred and venom against the government of India as well as other organisations and individuals, stated the NIA.

Once recruited into the PFI, the youth were sent to training camps organized by the PFI under the cover and guise of Yoga Classes and Physical Education (PE) Beginners Course (BC), where they were trained in the use of everyday articles (knife, sickle and iron rods) to kill a person by attacking vulnerable body parts, such as throat, stomach and head and for commission of terror acts,” the NIA claimed.

The accused persons are chargesheeted under sections 120B, 153(A) of IPC, Sections 17, 18, 18A and 18B of UA(P) Act.

PFI activists Abdul Khader, Abdul Ahad, Shaik Iliyas Ahmed, Abdul Saleem, Shaik Shadullah, Feroz Khan, Mohammad Osman, Syed Yahiya Sameer, Shaik Imran, Mohd Abdul Mubeen and Mohammad Irfan were arrested Further investigations in the case are in progress.

