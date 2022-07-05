NIA chief calls on Amit Shah

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 5th July 2022 3:05 pm IST
New Delhi: The Director General of National Investigation Agency (NIA), Dinkar Gupta, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the latter’s residence on Monday.

While the purpose of the meeting has not been disclosed yet, it is said that it was a courtsey call.

However, according to some sources, they discussed the crucial updates on the barbaric killings that took place in Rajasthan’s Udaipur, and in Maharashtra’s Amravati.

The meeting lasted for around 35 minutes. After coming out of Shah’s residence, Gupta refused to comment on what took place during the meeting. He was also tight-lipped over the developments in the cases pertaining to Udaipur and Amravati.

He also didn’t say anything on the possibilities of any connection between the two incidents.

