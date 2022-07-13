NIA court convicts three in ISIS Valapattanam case

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 13th July 2022 6:48 pm IST
Amravati murder: NIA searches multiple locations in Maharashtra

Ernakulam: A special NIA court in Kerala’s Ernakulam has convicted three terrorists for providing support to IS/Daesh.

The court convicted Midlaj, Hamsa and Abdul Razak under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Indian Penal Code.

The quantum of punishment will be pronounced on July 15.

MS Education Academy

The three were members of a proscribed terrorist organisation and were attempting to travel out of India to join the IS in Syria and fight for its cause.

The case was initially registered on October 25, 2017 at Kerala’s Valapattanam police station and taken over for investigation by the NIA on December 16, 2017.

After investigation, a charge sheet was filed by the NIA on April 21, 2018.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button