NIA court sentences ISIS terrorist to 7 years jail

New Delhi, Jan 7 : A special NIA court here on Thursday sentenced a terror accused to seven years rigorous imprisonment with a Rs 73,000 fine in connection with the ISIS Kannur module case, officials said.

An NIA spokesperson said that the Special NIA court sent Shahjahan Velluva Kandy to seven years jail in connection with a 2017 ISIS Kannur module case for the offences punishable under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The spokesperson said that Shajahan, who is a resident of Kerala’s Kannur, is a member of proscribed international terrorist organisation ISIS and had associated himself with the terror outfit with the intention to further its activities.

“In October 2016, Shahjahan, along with his family, had gone to Turkey via Malaysia with an intention to go to Syria to fight on behalf of ISIS. However, while crossing Turkey-Syria border, he, along with his family, were apprehended by the Turkish authorities and deported back to India on February 1, 2017.”

The official also said that in his desperation to serve the cause of ISIS, Shahjahan procured an Indian passport again on the basis of forged documents and in April 2017, he travelled to Turkey via Thailand but was apprehended again while attempting to cross to Syria.

“Thereafter, he was again deported to India on July 1, 2017 and was arrested,” the official said.

The NIA had filed charge sheet on December 23, 2017 against Shajahan and Mohammad Mustafa.

The case was initially registered by Delhi Police’s Special Cell.

Shajahan was arrested on July 1, 2017 at IGI Airport in New Delhi on deportation by the Turkish authorities while Mustafa was arrested from Chennai on July 12, 2017.

The NIA took over the case in September 2017.

