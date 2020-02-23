NIA, military intel to probe Pak-made bullets in Kerala

A+ A-

Thiruvananthapuram: The Military intelligence has arrived in Kerala and will be joining the NIA, which is expected to begin probe into the recovery of 14 Pakistan-made bullets from Kulathupuzha.

These bullets were found on Saturday about 70 km from here in Kulathupuzha that borders the forests of Tamil Nadu. The bullets were packed in a plastic bag and covered in a Malayalam newspaper printed from Kollam.

Two youths travelling on a bike, found the suspicious pacakage and after uncovering the bullets, immediately informed the police.

According to the police, the bullets had initials of POF, which has been preliminarily identified as Pakistan Ordinance Factory and is believed to have been made in 1981-82.

State police chief Loknath Behra immediately asked the Crime Branch to begin the probe. With the Military Intelligence officials already in town it was just the anti-terror National Investigation Agency officials who were expected now for the probe to begin.