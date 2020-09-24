NIA questions bureaucrat Sivasankar in Kerala smuggling case

Kochi: Former Principal Secretary of Kerala CMO, M Sivasankar on Thursday again visited the National Investigation Agency (NIA) office in Kochi for questioning in connection with Kerala gold smuggling case.

According to NIA officials, Sivasankar is likely to be probed in the presence of Swapna Suresh, one of the keys accused in this case.

Notably, the NIA is questioning him for the third time for this case. He arrived at NIA office in the afternoon on Thursday for questioning in the matter.

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had submitted before the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court that Swapna Suresh has revealed her closeness with the former principal secretary to Sivasankar and that he was fully aware that her integrity is dubious.

The matter, which pertains to the smuggling of gold in the State through diplomatic channels, had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crores, smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage, was busted by customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5.

Source: ANI