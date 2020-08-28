NIA raids residence of Gujarat man, who provided Rs 5k to Pak spy

New Delhi, Aug 28 : The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday said that it conducted a search at the residence of a suspect in Gujarat, who transferred Rs 5,000 to the Paytm account of a Pakistani spy.

A NIA spokesperson here said that the agency carried out searches at the residence of Rajakbhai Kumbhar, a resident of Kachchh district in Gujarat, on Thursday.

The case pertains to the arrest of Mohammad Rashid, a resident of Chandauli district in Uttar Pradesh.

The NIA had registered a case on April 6 this year under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

The spokesperson said during investigation, it was revealed that accused Rashid was in contact with Defence/ISI handlers in Pakistan and had visited Pakistan twice.

He had transmitted photographs of some sensitive and strategically important installations in India and also shared information about the movement of the armed forces with his ISI handlers in Pakistan.

The spokesperson said, “Investigation further revealed that Kumbhar had transferred an amount of Rs 5,000 through Paytm in the account of one Rizwan which was further handed over to Rashid.”

“This amount was remitted to accused Rashid by Kumbhar on the directions of ISI agents in lieu of the information supplied by Rashid to ISI agents,” the NIA spokesperson said.

During the search at the house of Kumbhar, documents of an incriminating nature were seized.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.