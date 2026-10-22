NIA seeks reports on Pulakeshinagar blast

Bengaluru: The investigation into the suspicious explosion at an under-construction building in Bengaluru’s Pulakeshinagar has intensified, with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) seeking details of the case and preliminary investigation reports from the local authorities.

Investigators are examining whether an improvised explosive device (IED) was used in the explosion reported on October 20. Although a battery-related blast was initially suspected, the possibility of an IED has emerged during the preliminary investigation. The exact nature of the explosion is yet to be established.

NIA officials have reportedly sought investigation records and are likely to examine the findings of the forensic science laboratory (FSL). A visit to the explosion site is also possible. The agency is expected to decide on further action after reviewing the forensic findings and other available evidence.

Also Read Man held over AI-generated fake Vidhana Soudha explosion video

Preliminary findings have raised questions about whether three batteries were used as part of an explosive mechanism. However, the materials involved and the precise cause of the blast will have to be established through forensic analysis.

The local police and the Anti-Terrorism Cell (ATC) are continuing their investigation. Reports relating to the examination conducted by the Scene of Crime Officers (SOCO) team and FSL experts have reportedly been shared with the NIA.

A security guard at the building has told investigators that he received an anonymous phone call instructing him to place a parcel inside the premises. According to the preliminary account, the security guard and a painter attempted to open the parcel when the explosion occurred.

Police are investigating the origin of the parcel, the identity of the caller and the circumstances under which the package was delivered to the building. The possible involvement of other individuals is also being examined.

The explosion occurred at around 2.30 pm on October 20 at a five-storey building under construction in Pulakeshinagar. Two workers, identified as Allauddin and Naresh, sustained injuries in the incident.

The Pulakeshinagar police registered a case, and special teams were formed to investigate the incident. FSL experts, bomb disposal personnel and ATC officials inspected the site and collected samples for examination.

With the possibility of an IED being investigated, the forensic findings are expected to play a crucial role in determining the nature of the explosion and the next course of action.