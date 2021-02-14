Nia Sharma glows in white towel in new post

Mumbai, Feb 14 : Television actress Nia Sharma redefined hotness in her latest post covered in a pristine towel.

Nia shared a boomerang video on Instagram on Sunday. She is seen sitting on a couch covered up in a white towel. She seems to be looking out of the window. The actress completed her look with turquoise blue eyeliner and powder pink lips.

“Only why we almost missed our flight @shurabhavinofficial,” she wrote as the caption.

Nia recently shared a picture sporting a tie-up jacket flaunting her perfect figure paired with white pants. The actress is sporting nude make-up to complete her look.

Nia, who ventured into TV with the show “Kaali” but gained recognition with her role in “Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai”, was seen in the fourth season of supernatural thriller show “Naagin”.

She has also worked in shows like “Jamai Raja” and “Ishq Mein Marjawan.”

