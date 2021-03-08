Nia Sharma is just a modern brown girl with goals

By IANS|   Published: 8th March 2021 5:49 am IST
Mumbai, March 7 : Television actress Nia Sharma has shared a sizzling picture on social media and labelled herself just a modern brown girl with goals.

Nia posted a picture on Instagram where she is seen wearing a black bralette with a plunging neckline. She completed her look with dewy make-up and a chunky gold layered chain.

“Just a modern brown girl with goals!” she wrote as the caption.

Nia would be seen in season two of her upcoming web-series “Jamai 2.0”.

“Jamai 2.0” season two features original leads Ravi Dubey as Sidharth, Nia Sharma as Roshni and Achint Kaur as DD, Sudhanshu Pandey, Vin Rana and Priya Banerjee.

Directed by Aarambhh M. Singh, the second season would put relationships to a test with romance taking centrestage.

