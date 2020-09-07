NIA summons Varavara Rao’s son in law

Published: 7th September 2020

Hyderabad: National Investigation Agency (NIA) probing the Bhima Koregaon case has summoned revolutionary writer P Varavara Rao’s son-laws K. Satyanarayana an professor of English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU),

The investigating agency has also issued summons to KV Kurmanath senior journalist in Hyderabad.

NIA has aked to appear before the agency in Mumbai as witnesses under Sections 160 and 91 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPc).

Satyanarayana flat was raided by the Pune police in August 2018 in connection with the investigation of the case.

Varavara Rao was arrested in 2018 and since then he has been lodged at jail.

