Nice to be in Super Over, shows what the guys are all about: Morgan

Abu Dhabi, Oct 18 : Eoin Morgan’s first match as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain may have ended in a heavy defeat but his team got over the line in a Super Over in the second against SunRisers Hyderabad on Sunday, which the England batsman said gives a glimpse of how the players can react to pressure situations.

SRH captain David Warner pushed the game into a Super Over as they ended their 20 overs on 163/6 in response to KKR’s 163/5. The Super Over itself turned out to be farcical however due to KKR fast bowler Lockie Ferguson picking two wickets and giving away just two runs.

“It’s nice to be a part of the Super Over, it gives you a glimpse of what the guys are all about; especially in high pressure situations. For Lockie Ferguson to come into his first game of the tournament, to perform the way he did in the twenty overs and then in the Super Over, I think he was outstanding. The hunger and the drive he’s shown off the field while waiting for an opportunity is pleasing,” said Morgan in the post-match presentation ceremony.

“We have been striving to get wins off the last couple of games, it didn’t quite work out. We ran into a Mumbai Indians side that was very very strong. Today, it was more competitive, but it’s great to perform and get over the line,” he said.

Morgan and his predecessor Dinesh Karthik were pivotal in KKR’s innings, smashing 58 runs in the last five overs to take beyond 160. “The batting order will always remain dynamic, it’ll depend on a lot of match-ups, which team we will feel will play at that given time, given the nature of the side, with Andre, DK and myself in that middle order, we want to maximize our opportunity in every game,” said Morgan.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.