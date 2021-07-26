Nick Jonas’ accident clip surfaces online – Viral video

Mumbai: Actress Priyanka Chopra’s husband and international Pop-star Nick Jonas had suffered a severe rib injury in May, reports said. The accident took place when Nick was shooting for the show Olympic Dreams featuring Jonas Brothers.

Nick, who was shooting with his brother Kevin and Joe Jonas fell off his bicycle on an obstacle course and cracked his ribs. Later, the singer was rushed to the hospital for treatment. Now, a video of his accident is going viral on social media. The video was released by Hollywood news portal, Access Hollywood.

Following Nick’s accident, actress Priyanka Chopra flew back to the US from London to be with her husband and support him while he hosted the Billboard Music Awards 2021 and performed with his brothers Kevin and Joe at the ceremony.

📹 A gif of Nick Jonas falling from his bike and getting a broken rib during the third round of #OlympicDreams.



Source: giphy https://t.co/KsjFHro7U6 pic.twitter.com/JoDFM9l1ar — Jonas Brothers News (@jbrosnews) July 22, 2021

She also penned an appreciation post for him on Instagram. “Husband appreciation post. Not even a cracked rib can stop this force of nature. So proud of you baby. With everything you do! Your work ethic, your pursuit of excellence! You inspire me everyday! Crushed it today! I love you so much!”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in 2018 in Jodhpur. She tied the knot in both a traditional Hindu ceremony and a Christian wedding.