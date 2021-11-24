‘Nick Jonas and I are expecting..’ announces Priyanka Chopra

Mumbai: Global star Priyanka Chopra has been hitting headlines ever since she dropped the surname ‘Jonas’ from her social media. Many started speculating that the actress is planning a divorce from husband Nick Jonas. However, PeeCee’s mom Madhu Chopra smashed all such rumours. Priyanka’s loved-up comment on Nick’s Instagram post laid all rumours at rest.

On Tuesday, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram and shared clip from the show ‘Jonas Brother Family Roast’ that released on Netflix yesterday. During the show can be seen joking about having kids with Nick Jonas. The Gunday actress can be heard saying that the elder Jonas Brothers have kids – Kevin has two daughters and Joe has a daughter – and shared that they’re the only couple who don’t have kids.

Priyanka went on to state, “We’re the only couple who doesn’t have kids. Which is why I’m excited to make this announcement. Nick and I are expecting…”. After listening what she said, Nick went blank and confused. However, Priyanka laughed out and added, “To get drunk tonight and sleep in tomorrow!”

Priyanka’s humour left the audience in spilts but Nick seemed to be shocked for a moment. “Your face was really funny when I said that,” Priyanka told Nick, who responded saying, “Yeah I was a bit concerned.”

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra got engaged in 2018 and tied the knot in the same year in a lavish wedding ceremony in Rajasthan. The couple got married according to both the Hindu and Christian rituals.