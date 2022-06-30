Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra to appear on THIS Indian show

Hyderabad: Hollywood singer and global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ husband Nick Jonas is set to appear for the first time on on Indian television screens. Yes, you read that right! If the latest reports are to be believed, ‘National Jiju’ will be making his Indian debut with Karan Johar’s popular celebrity chat show ‘Koffee With Karan Season 7’.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas (Instagram)

After hiatus of three years, Koffee with Karan 7 will be premiered on July 7 on Disney+Hostar. Hosted by Karan Johar, the talk show will be graced not only by the stars from Bollywood but also south celebrities. Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Vijay Devrakonda, Ananya Pandey, Varun Dhawan, and Prabhas are amongst others. From fun conversations with guest celebrities to controversial game rounds, the show has always grabbed attention and audience are expecting more entertainment in the coming season too.

Karan Johar (IANS)

Speaking about the couple, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in 2018. The three-day wedding celebration combined both Christian and Hindu marriage traditions which took place at a palace in Jodhpur. Recently, the couple welcomed their cute daughter via surrogacy and named her Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.