Nicki Minaj welcomes first child with husband Kenneth Petty

By NehaPublished: 2nd October 2020 10:58 pm IST
Washington: Rapper Nicki Minaj has given birth to her first child with husband Kenneth Petty.

According to E! News Minaj welcomed the child”>child on September 30 in Los Angeles.

This comes a few months after she announced her pregnancy back in July.

“#Preggers. Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes,” she had written in the post.

The couple had tied the knot back in October 2019 after obtaining their marriage license in July 2019.

Source: ANI

