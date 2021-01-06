Nidhhi Agerwal: Jayam Ravi easygoing person to work with

Mumbai, Jan 6 : Actress Nidhhi Agerwal says Tamil star Jayam Ravi is very easy to work with, and made her feel comfortable on set when they worked together in the upcoming film, Bhoomi.

“He is such an easygoing person to work with. He made me feel very comfortable on the set. It was a learning experience for me and I feel blessed to have gotten this opportunity to work with him. I am glad the fans are liking our chemistry and I am eagerly waiting for them to see the film,” Nidhhi said.

Nidhhi is known for her roles in Telugu films such as Savyasachi, Mr. Majnu and iSmart Shankar. She made her debut opposite Tiger Shroff in the 2017 Bollywood release, Munna Michael.

Bhoomi revolves around one man’s mission to improve the life of farmers in his hometown before embarking on a mission in outer space.

The film also features Ronit Roy, who will be portraying a grey character, and Sathish, Thambi Ramaiah, Dato Radha Ravi, Saranya Ponvannan amongst others. Directed by Lakshman, and is slated to release on Disney+ Hotstar VIP on January 14.

