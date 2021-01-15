Nidhi Razdan’s Harvard offer was fake; journalist says she’s victim of serious phishing attack

Renowned journalist and television personity Nidhi Razdan has revealed how she became a victim of a very “sophisticated phishing” attack. In June 2020 she announced she would be quitting NDTV after 21 years because she has been offered a teaching position at Harvard University.

In a note shared on Twitter, she shared all the details and what she has been through. According to the note, she was supposed to start by September 2020 which was later pushed to January 2021 due to the pandemic. After a lot of delays and “administrative anomalies” she reached out to the Harvard authorities and realised that none of it was true and that she is a victim of a “coordinated phishing attack”.

She said the attack is to obtain access to her personal data and accounts. “The perpetrators of this attack used clever forgeries and misrepresentations to obtain access to my personal data and communications and may have also gained access to my devices and my email/social media accounts,” she said.

She has reported the case and filed a complaint and had provided the police with all the documentary evidence in order for them to take immediate steps to identify and prosecute the perpetrators.

She also mentioned that she has written to the Harvard University authorities and “urged them to take the matter seriously”.

I have been the victim of a very serious phishing attack. I’m putting this statement out to set the record straight about what I’ve been through. I will not be addressing this issue any further on social media. pic.twitter.com/bttnnlLjuh — Nidhi Razdan (@Nidhi) January 15, 2021

Razdan was the host of the NDTV show Left, Right and Centre and has also authored a book called ‘Left, Right and Centre: The Idea of India’.

In November she won the International Press Institute India Award for excellence in journalism for her reporting of the Kathua rape and murder case in Jammu and Kashmir.