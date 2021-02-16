Nidi enters 2nd round after hard-fought win in AITA under-16 event

Bengaluru, Feb 16 : : Eighth seed Nidi Buvila Sreenivasa survived a first-round exit scare before prevailing over unfancied Disha Behera in the girls category of the AITA under-16 tennis tournament being hosted by Amogha Sports Tennis Academy at the Palace Grounds here on Tuesday.

Down by a set and trailing 4-5 in the next, Nidi came back strongly to push the second set into a tie-breaker which she won at love and then controlled things from there to win the decider 6-2. The rest of the seeded players cruised into the second round with easy wins.

Results:

Boys under-16 (1st Round)

Soma Suhas bt Arihanth Kaul 6-1, 6-7 (4), 6-0; Rakshak Tarun bt Rama Dhanush Arya 6-3, 6-3; Vishnu Balachander bt Kasireddy Mohith Krishna 6-1, 6-2; Bhavyanand Reddy bt Rhagavendra Phullari 6-4, 3-6, 6-4; Vivaan Gupta bt Mohammed Zaahir Salar 6-1, 6-1

Girls under-16 (1st round)

1-Ridhi Choudhary bt Nikanshi Chaurasia 6-1, 6-3; Sree Tanvi Dasari bt Eeksha Rao 6-3, 6-1; Vanya Srivastav bt Sangita Raman 6-2, 6-1; 8-Nidi Buvila Sreenivasa bt Disha Behera 4-6, 7-6 (0), 6-2; 3-Gagana Mohankumar bt Niyamika B 6-0, 6-3; Dharani Dhanyatha Sreenivasa bt Inchara Hiremath 7-5, 4-6, 6-2; Lavanya Tiwari bt Shriya Sai Srinivas 6-0, 6-3; 6-Harshini Nagaraj bt Zynah Amber Salar 6-1, 6-1; Binitha Rakesha bt Muktha Deepak Patil 6-1, 6-0.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.