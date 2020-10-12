Nifty hits 12K, Sensex touches 40,900

Mumbai, Oct 12 : The key Indian equity indices traded on a positive note on Monday with the Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) touching the 12,000 mark for the first time since February 2020.

The BSE Sensex crossed the 40,900 points early in the trade.

Healthy buying was witnessed in IT stocks. A largely positive trend across the Asian markets also supported the domestic indices.

Minutes into the day’s trade, Nifty50 crossed the psychological mark of 12,000 to touch an intra-day high of 12,022.05 points.

It has, however, retreated from the day’s high. At 11.55 a.m., it was trading at 11,950.20, higher by 36 points or 0.3 per cent from its previous close.

Sensex was trading at 40,641.33, higher by 131.84 points or 0.33 per cent from the previous close of 40,509.49.

It opened at 40,716.95 and has touched an intra-day high of 40,905.49 and a low of 40,597.11 points

Source: IANS

