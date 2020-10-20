Nigerian arrested by task force for selling cocaine in city

Hyderabad: Sleuths of Commissioner’s Task force on Tuesday arrested a Nigerian for allegedly indulging in sale of drugs in Hyderabad city. Six grams cocaine has been recovered from his possession.

According to DCP Task force P Radha Kishen Rao, Daniel a Nigerian national had come to India on student visa. Later he is involved in selling of drugs (Cocaine) to the customers.

On a tip of information, Task force west zone team have apprehended the accused and recovered six grams of drugs from his possession in Langarhouz area.

The arrested accused along with the seized drugs has been handed over to the Langarhouz police for further action.

