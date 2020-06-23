Is night curfew being reimposed in Hyderabad?

Hyderabad: Rumours were rife on Monday regarding reimposition of night curfew in Hyderabad. Some mischief mongers had posted part of an old video of a press conference addressed by chief minister Chandrashekhar Rao on social media.

The video spread like a wildfire. Chief Minister had earlier issued statement regarding strict imposition of night curfew and lockdown in which he had directed to close the markets by 6:00 p.m. Some social media users intentionally made the old video viral.

As soon as the video went viral, anxiety prevailed among the people and they became panicky. Several residents contacted police seeking clarification on the report.

It must be noted that keeping in view the spike in coronavirus cases in GHMC limits, Begum Bazaar traders have decided to close shops by 6:00 p.m. Though they have taken this decision on their own as precautionary measure but it is being said that police is forcing to shut down the shops earlier.

It must not be out of place to mention here that a few days ago rumours were rife regarding reimposition of lockdown in Hyderabad and Telangana which was denied by the chief secretary Somesh Kumar. After that rumours were spread regarding reimposition of nationwide lockdown, though Prime minister Narendra Modi through a video conference with chief minister Chandrashekhar Rao had clarified that lockdown will not be reimposed.

Some mischief mongers are troubling people by spreading rumours of lockdown and curfew on frequent intervals. Police is identifying social media users who are misleading public and bothering them by spreading such baseless information.