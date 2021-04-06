Night curfew in Chandigarh as COVID cases rise

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh administration decided on Tuesday to impose curfew from 10 pm to 5 am in the wake of the soaring coronavirus cases in the city.

The night curfew will be implemented from Wednesday, according to a spokesperson.

Chandigarh Administrator V P Singh Badnore directed police to ensure strict implementation of the night curfew and told hospital authorities to ensure all health workers get themselves vaccinated at the earliest.

Bandore said stricter measures like weekend curfew and closure of crowded places would be considered if people do not follow COVID-appropriate behaviour.

“Keeping in view the rapid increase in the number of COVID cases, a decision was taken to enforce night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am everyday,” an official release said.

No gatherings, parties and non-essential activities will be allowed during the period. Restaurants will also be required to shut down by 10 pm, it said, adding that the night curfew would be reviewed when the situation improved.

Badnore expressed serious concern about the rising number of infections. He appealed to market associations to ensure that their staff are tested and vaccinated.

Deputy Commissioner Mandip Brar said 28 new micro-containment zones had been notified and an intense drive to levy fines would be carried out to ensure COVID-appropriate behaviour.

Chandigarh reported 319 more cases on Tuesday, taking the tally to 28,798, while the toll to 386 with two more deaths, according to a medical bulletin.

There are 3,037 active cases and 342 patients were discharged, taking the number of recoveries to 25,375. A total of 3,25,654 samples have been taken for testing so far, the bulletin said.