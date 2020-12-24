Night curfew in neighouring states triggers anxiety among Hyderabadi residents

Hyderabad: Night curfew in Karnataka and Maharashtra triggered anxiety among Hyderabadi residents. They are worried because of the fact that many night events that are scheduled to be held next week will be forced to close if night curfew is imposed in the city.

After the relaxation of the lockdown that was imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus, wedding ceremonies started taking place in the night with hundreds of guests.

Now, wedding hosts are also worried because if TS government decides to impose night curfew, they have to either reschedule the marriage or change its timings.

No decision over night curfew in Hyderabad

Meanwhile, the Health Department officials said that a report will be submitted to the Government after reviewing the situation. It is expected that the final decision will be taken after receiving the report.

It may be mentioned that recently, Karnataka announced the decision to impose night curfew. The decision was taken in view of a new strain of Corona virus discovered in Britain.

Night curfew in Maharashtra

Maharashtra government also allowed the district collectors to impose night curfew in their respective jurisdictions after taking prior permission from the chief secretary of the state.

“Night curfew (not more than 5 persons to assemble between 11 PM to 6 AM) will be in force from December 22 till January 5, 2021 in the limits of all municipal corporations of the state. The concerned competent authorities to issue necessary directions regarding the same in their respective jurisdictions,” according to a press release by the Department of Revenue and Forest, Disaster Management, Relief and Rehabilitation, Mantralaya, Mumbai under the Government of Maharashtra.