No need for night curfew in Telangana: Director health Srinivas Rao

Hyderabad: Health Director of Telangana, Dr M Srinivas Rao today said that there is no need of night curfew to put a tab on corona cases. He informed press persons that the corona cases though on a rise are under control. Since the positivity rate is only 3.6 percent there is no need of curfew which is necessary if the rate is beyond 10 percent.

Due to house to house fever surveys we are able to give medical kits to 1.78 lakh people with some symptoms. Srinivas Rao said that 59 percent people in the 18 years age group are vaccinated as they gave precaution dose to 2.16 lakh people. While the ICU and oxygen beds facility was occupied by 61 percent in the state the health staff is ready to tackle any situation, Srinivas Rao said. He said that GHMC reported a 4.26 positivity rate, Medchal 4.22 percent, Medak 6.45 percent and Kothagudem 1.14 percent respectively.

The government continues the curbs to check virus spread like public meetings, rallies and gatherings by Jan 31, he said. The people should wear masks, take vaccines and follow protocols to bring down the cases by visiting the government hospitals at all levels, he urged. There is no need for any curfew in the city to check the virus spread, he said, adding that the government is not willing to impose such restrictions.

The director said that the corona and omicron variants are likely to come down in near future and there is no need for panic. It was reported that the cases to be diminished in March and see an increase in February, he clarified. Since the symptoms are less and negligible in the patients tested positive there is no need of fear, the director said.

Srinivas Rao further allayed fears that there is no truth curfew as the rallies and public meetings were not allowed. He appealed to the people to wear masks compulsorily and sanitise their hands. It is equally important to maintain social distancing to avoid virus spread and infections, he maintained. The health directors said that the people are needless to rush to the hospitals with mild symptoms. Fever survey in the state is giving good results as the health staff is distributing medical kits for mild or moderate symptoms, he said.

The director said that the government has improved all facilities in all the hospitals in rural areas and districts. More beds, injections, vaccines, medicines and health staff are available in the government hospitals at all level. The people should stop wasting money by visiting private hospitals, he urged. He maintained that the people unnecessarily rushing to the private hospitals and blaming the government is not good.