Night temperatures rise as rain, snow lash J&K, Ladakh

Srinagar, Jan 4 : Moderate snowfall in plains and heavier ones in the higher reaches covered the Kashmir Valley in a white blanket on Monday as the weather office said inclement weather will likely continue during the next 24 hours till Tuesday.

“Although there is no likelihood of any heavy snowfall in the two UTs during the next 24 hours yet inclement weather will continue in both regions during this period,” an official of the MET department said.

The Srinagar-Jammu highway is closed for traffic due to heavy snowfall in the Bannihal sector.

Officials have advised travellers not to undertake the journey before contacting the traffic control rooms to know the latest status of the highway.

Snow clearance machines have been moved into action in all the districts of the valley.

Locals are complaining about the lack of electric power in most places especially in the rural areas of Kashmir.

The ongoing 40-day long period of harsh winter ‘Chillai Kalan’ will end on January 31.

Srinagar recorded minus 0.9, Pahalgam minus 6.7 and Gulmarg minus 5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperatures of the day.

The lowest for Leh town of Ladakh was minus 14, Kargil minus 15 and Drass minus 12.1 degrees Celsius.

Jammu city recorded 12.2, Katra 9.4, Batote 1.5, Bannihal minus 0.2 and Bhaderwah minus 0.5 as their minimum temperatures.

