Nikhil D’Souza collaborates with Nikitaa on a futuristic love song

Mumbai, Dec 15 : Singers Nikhil D’Souza and Nikitaa have teamed up for the song, Tum aur main, which is set in a futuristic world of love.

Penned by Nikitaa and Kunaal Vermaa, and composed by Nikitaa and Mukund Komanduri, the song is about surrendering to the feeling of love, irrespective of the adventures it has to offer. Its music video is set in a futuristic India where love stays strong through digital memories.

“‘Tum aur main’ is a song that symbolises what it means to be in love. Love courageously pulls us into a brilliant new world and we’ve tried to depict it with a futuristic spin,” said Nikitaa.

Talking about working on a Hindi single, the Mumbai-Los Angeles based singer said: “I’ve always wanted to write and put out Hindi music right alongside my English discography. The song is much softer than anything else I’ve put out before.This one is way different than my recent single ‘Universe’ though. ‘Universe’ is a high energy electro-pop record, this one is the kind of song you’d want to put on for a long drive, or your favourite coffee or tea or hot chocolate in the cold or the rain.”

Nikhil, known for songs such as “Vaaste” and “Sham”, shared that as an artiste, he is always looking to do something that challenges him. “With every song, my aim is to bring to listeners something that’s fresh and worth listening to on the loop. With ‘Tum aur main’, Nikitaa and I have put together a futuristic love song and I hope it catches on,” he said.

The song is now available on various streaming platforms.

