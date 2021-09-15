Nikita Rawal robbed of Rs 7L in Delhi, ‘feared getting raped’

Mumbai: Actress Nikita Rawal recently was robbed of Rs 7 Lakh at gunpoint when she visited New Delhi. The robbery took place at her aunt’s place. An FIR is lodged and investigation is in process, reports said.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Nikita explained about how she was held hostage at aunt residence in Shastri Nagar. “I still can’t get out of this trauma and can’t believe that I’m alive. I would have died if I didn’t fight it. I literally locked myself in the wardrobe to save myself ..I was home alone. My aunt was also not there. It’s the most traumatic incident of my life,” the actress informed.

She also said that the culprits were wearing masks and they had robbed her rings, earrings, watch, diamond pendant along with the cash.

After a near death experience the actress flew back home immediately. She further added that “It was around 10 at night when the incident took place. I was walking to my aunt’s house when an Innova came on a high speed and stopped my vehicle, and then four masked men came out of the car. They showed me a gun and asked me to give them everything that I was carrying with me. Even talking about the incident is troubling me right now.”

Rawal further added that she feared they would rape and kill her.

Nikita Rawal has done her fair-share of movies as she appeared next to Anil Kapoor and Shefali Shah in the movie Black and White. Post 2012, she got herself inclined towards the Tollywood industry.