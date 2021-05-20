Nikki Tamboli walked out of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11? Here’s her comment

Mumbai: The Rohit Shetty-hosted stunt based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi is all set to return to the small screen with its 11th season. The show which is currently being shot in CapeTown which start airing from July on Colors TV.

On Wednesday, it was reported that KKK 11 has conducted its first elimination round. Vishal Aditya Singh, Anushka Sen and Nikki Tamboli ended up as the bottom three contestants as they did not perform their task upto the mark. Reports also suggested that Vishal, who was considered as one of the strongest contestants of the show, got eliminated.

However, there was no official confirmation, neither from the makers nor from the contestant.

And now, Nikki Tamboli’s comment on her co-contestants Aastha Gill and Varun Sood’s Instagram pic is making people wonder if she is out of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Her comment has left her fans and followers in shock!

Aastha Gill, the singer posted a picture with Varun Sood on which Nikki Tamboli commented, “Can’t wait to have fun with you guys again…Missing you.” But there is no confirmation if she is out or not. In most probability, she has failed in giving 100 per cent in task and has gone in for the elimination task.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants

Khatron Ke Khiladi is known to be a chart topper and this year’s contestants will only make it more exciting to watch. Currently, 12 popular TV celebrities are in Cape Town, who are competing the Rohit Shetty-hosted show are Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Rahul Vaidya, Varun Sood, Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla, Vishal Aditya Singh, Aastha Gill, Anushka Sen, Sourabh Raj Jain, Sana Makbul and Sana Sayyad.