Nikolaj Coster-Waldau reveals ‘Game Of Thrones’ prop he wanted to take

Los Angeles, Dec 26 : Actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau says he desperately wanted to take home the golden hand he wore while playing Jaime Lannister in the blockbuster series, Game Of Thrones.

Coster-Waldau made the revelation when he was asked if he has ever stolen from the set. “I’ve thought of it. But I don’t want to take stuff that’s not mine, which sounds a bit stupid. I desperately wanted (Jaime’s) hand. I was so desperate,” he replied, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“But I also know it’s going to end up on some neverending world tour of ‘Game of Thrones’ memorabilia. So that’s absolutely fine,” he added.

The actor doesn’t believe “Game Of Thrones” would have the same impact if it released now.

“It was incredible, as with anything that has that kind of reach and success. I think if the show premiered now, it wouldn’t have that kind of impact,” he said.

“I wouldn’t want to be in the prequel that follows this show because they would have to be as good as we were in season five in their first season, because they will be compared to that. But I’m sure they’ll be as successful as we were and I can’t wait to see what they’ll do,” he added.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.