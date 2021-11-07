Niloufer to dedicate block for children orphaned, abandoned

Hyderabad: Niloufer Children’s Hospital has decided to grant child-care centre Shishu Vihar, a block for prioritizing the health of children, aged between 0-6, who were abandoned or orphaned.

Shishu Vihar, which works under the supervision of Women and Child Welfare, takes the responsibility of neglected children, those who lost their parents, and takes care of their nurture.

Niloufer hospital is the primary choice for Shishu Vihar to relocate the children in need of treatment. Any child that is found abandoned on the roads is sent to the state-run hospital. Separate beds allotted to these children in different corners of the hospital is making it difficult for doctors and Shishu Vihar officials to attend to them for treatment.

Keeping this in view a proposal was sent to the Ministry of Women and Child Development, by the authorities of Niloufer and Shishu Vihar, which was willingly accepted.

“After the approval, arrangements are being made at Niloufer Hospital with all facilities, including dedicated doctors and cooks. Once the works are completed, by next week the block would be made available for medical treatment, with which a dedicated medical treatment would be given to the children,” said Niloufer authorities.