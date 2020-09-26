NIMS gets new machine for COVID-19 tests

Hyderabad: The Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) on Friday became the first hospital in South India to install and operationalize Cobas-8800 RT-PCR.

The new machine Cobas-8800 uses nasopharyngeal and oropharyngeal samples to detect the presence of SARS-CoV-2.

This equipment can conduct close to 3,000 COVID-19 tests in a day and test results in three and a half hours.

“Roche Diagnostics launched this equipment in July for the testing of COVID-19, as we can see a steady rise in infection in almost all parts of the country. High Volume and high-quality diagnostic tests are important to avoid the infected spread by the virus,” said Dr. Shravan Subramanyam.

Managing Director India, and Neighbouring markets, Roche Diagnostics India.

The Cobas-8800 along with a high-end Molecular Diagnostic Laboratory, in which it has been established, was inaugurated by Health Minister Eatala Rajender here on Friday.

The State government has invested close to Rs 6 crore to set-up the high-end lab at NIMS.

Health Minister Eatala Rajender, who inaugurated the machine said that it could be used for HIV and hepatitis tests.