NIMS to begin human clinical trials of COVID vaccine from tomorrow

Hyderabad: Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) has been chosen for conducting human clinical trials of COVID vaccine which will begin from Tuesday (July 7). Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has permitted it to conduct human trials of coronavirus vaccine.

COVAXIN is the first indigenously developed Covid-19 vaccine which is being prepared by ICMR in collaboration with National Institute of Virology (Pune) and Bharath Biotech International Limited (BBIL).

After completion of all the clinical trials, ICMR envisages to launch the vaccine for public health use latest by August 15, 2020. However, experts feel that it is difficult to launch the vaccine by August 15 as planned by the council.

ICMR got permission from Drug Controller General of India to conduct clinical trials after which it chose NIMS as the trial site. Apart from NIMS, the ICMR has also chosen 12 other health care institutions in the country for the human clinical trials of Covid-19 vaccine.

Director, NIMS, Dr K Manohar says if all goes well Telangana will be the first in the country to have successfully tested the human clinical trials of the vaccine.

